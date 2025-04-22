Rochester to become a host community for the World Juniors

Rochester named Junior Hockey Host City

(ABC 6 News) — Next to the Stanley Cup and the Olympics, the World Juniors is one of hockey’s marquee dates on the sports calendar.

And this December, the tournament is coming to the Twin Cities.

“The under-20’s, the best players in this world are going to be here,” Sandy Sweetser, co-executive director of Minnesota Sports and Events, emphasized.

Before the games begin, teams will be spread across Minnesota for exhibitions, including two teams in Rochester.

“That will be at the (Rochester) Rec Center and we’ll have ticketing for that,” Matt Esau, executive director of Rochester Sports, stated. “So, we’ll want to make sure and fill up the Rec Center for that.”

“We will be undergoing some facility upgrades,” Caryn Rooney, manager of the Rec Center, noted. “Individual cubbies, additional storage for equipment. Those upgrades will also stay in place for our youth, high school and adult players.”

It will also be a chance for local youth to see how international hockey is played.

“We have more than 800 youth hockey participants in this town,” Esau continued. “And our hope is that it will inspire them as they move forward.”

“You want to inspire kids, you want to inspire the youth to want to do what these guys are doing right in your home city,” Rochester Grizzlies head coach Tyler Veen said. “You know what’s going to happen with some kids, we hope it impacts as many as possible.”

And this could open the door for more hockey events in Rochester. When the sport is woven into the fabric of the state, every city wants to pitch in and Rochester’s ready to do its part when the hockey world converges on Minnesota.

“Everybody here is ready to see just the energy and excitement.” Joe Ward, president of Experience Rochester and the Mayo Civic Center, said. “I think it puts Rochester — just proves that we certainly can host events like this and we’d love to see more in the future.”

The tournament is expected to bring in a state-wide $75 million and begins this December 26 before concluding on January 5, 2026.