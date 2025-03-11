Rochester Honkers GM previews 2025 season

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Opening Day is just around the corner, and that is not just for major leaguers.

Soon, the best college players from around the country will be heading to the Midwest to play summer ball in the Northwoods League.

That’s why ABC 6 News anchor Mayzie Olson sat down with Honkers GM Clint Narramore to discuss what fans can expect to see this upcoming season.

The Honkers open up their season with a home matchup against the La Crosse Loggers on May 26. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.

You can find the full Honkers schedule and tickets by clicking here.