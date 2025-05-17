Rochester FC Prepares for New Season in USL an USLW

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — This weekend both the men’s and women’s team for Rochester FC will take to the pitch and start a new season. Both teams are seeing a number of new faces. For the men’s side, the challenge will be to bring the different play styles and cultures all under one banner. Meanwhile the women are enjoying the new found depth and competition a larger team has brought to the club.

The Men’s opening game will be Saturday May, 17th against Sueno FC at 5pm. The Women’s USLW match will be on Sunday May 18th at 6pm against RKC Third Coast.