Riverland Buries RCTC In 5 Innings

(ABC 6 News) — NJCCAA baseball highlights from the first game of a double header between RCTC and Riverland.

The Riverland Blue Devils would win the first game of the day 11-1, after just five innings. The second game would end up going to extra innings, where Riverland would complete the sweep with another win, 9-8.