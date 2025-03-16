RCTC Women’s Basketball Earns Second National Title in Three Years
The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.
(ABC 6 News) — Highlights and reactions from the NJCAA Division III National Championship. After falling short in the title game a year ago, the Yellowjackets would win their second national title in three years over the Jefferson Cannoneers.