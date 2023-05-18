Prep of the Week: Sydney Schmitz

(ABC 6 News) – Sydney Schmitz is smitten with putting the ball in the back of the net.

“Honestly comes from a lot of offseason work and pushing in that offseason to place the ball in the back of the net during the regular season. It’s a lot easier when you just put your all into every single game,” Schmitz said.



Schmitz is in the top 25 for goals scored this season in the state of Minnesota.

In an outing against Big 9 rival Northfield she scored five goals.



For a sport like lacrosse, where it can get quite physical and there’s not much protection outside a helmet, Schmitz charges with a full head of steam.



“Sometimes you have to watch out for those calls but it’s really fun to plow through a couple of girls,” Schmitz said.

“We’ve got lots of girls especially with prom right around this. When it’s a nice spring and you’re not wearing a lot of cover up, we tend to get a little more bruised up then you want to admit. It’s fun. A fun physical,” Spartans co-head coach Nicole Root explained.



Sydney lives and breathes lacrosse. Because she’s going to UW La crosse.



“Lacrosse at La Crosse,” Schmitz said.

“Sydney is a joy to have on the team. To see her growth over four years has been really encouraging to our team and i think has pushed and challenged our team to be the best players they can be,” Spartans co-head coach Caroline Curran said.



“Off the field, if there’s something we need done, she’s the one getting ready to take it and she sees a lot of it through for us which is what we expect out of a senior and a captain,” Root said.



As Schmitz moves closer to her final times on the turf donning the green and white, she reflected on what she’ll remember about her time as a spartan.



“Just the entire family part of it. It’s just so nice to be part of a team where you guys are all there for each other and I’m really going to miss that feeling,” Schmitz said.



“You can’t teach the drive and the push. Especially the one where she can drive and push herself but also encourage and motivate the people around her just to do better. I don’t think the lacrosse world has seen the last of Sydney,” Curran said.

Schmitz has helped the Spartans average 17 goals in their last three outings with Schmitz scoring more than 10 in that span.



The Spartans will have to get it done on the road if they want any shot at sending her out with some hardware. They are back in action Thursday evening against Mankato.