Prep of the Week: Blooming Prairie’s Gabe Hein

(ABC 6 News) — Going into a season opener, the last thing on anyone’s mind is a school record.

So much so, that it wasn’t until after the final buzzer that Blooming Prairie’s Gabe Hein would believe it.

“I heard people come up to me and say 46,” Hein reflected. “And then they did a recount and it was 49 so it was just kind of surreal I just didn’t realize I was scoring that much.”

Those 49 points are now a brand-new single-game scoring record for Blooming Prairie.

“I didn’t even know what to think,” Hein said. “It didn’t feel real to me honestly.”

To open both the season and the record books in the team’s first game was nothing short of a tremendous experience for Hein. Out of all the Awesome Blossoms, teammate and twin brother Zach Hein may have been the proudest on the team celebrating right alongside Gabe.

“I came back out and realized he had 49, he broke the school record,” Zach stated. “Everyone was congratulating him and then we got on the bus, coach announced it on the bus and the bus went electric. It was such a good feeling.”

For head coach Cameron Rutledge, it’s rare privilege to witness once more. Rutledge was present for the last time his program’s single-game scoring record was shattered.

“My first year coaching we had Drew Kittleson break the school record,” said Rutledge. “So to have Gabe do it first game of the season this year is pretty cool, you know? 49 points is impressive no matter who is doing it.”

Gabe Hein’s name will be in the record books for the foreseeable future as the Awesome Blossoms hope his history-making effort is a sign of things to come. If Gabe has his say in things, the next chapter for Blooming Prairie is only beginning.

“Honestly, it was just a lot of fun,” Gabe observed. “Especially the guys we had out there, we moved the ball around well, we played like a family that night and I felt it was just a lot of fun, honestly.”