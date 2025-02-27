Prep of the Week: Zoe Heimer

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — For every player that enters Dodge County Girls Hockey, there is one goal in mind.

“It feels awesome just going off our motto that we always say, it’s written on our locker room,” Zoe Heimer said.

“What we have in our locker room door, we talked about, we preached ‘Be Legendary,’ right?” head coach Jeremy Gunderson added. “We wrote it big on the door and today is a chance to be legendary just like our locker room door reads.”

It’s now hard to deny this group of Wildcats the title of legendary, beating the team from Hockeytown USA in Warroad.

“We’re in the same locker room as last year, we have this game back, this is what we wanted,” Heimer continued. “We wanted a rematch with Warroad we got it. “We just needed to pull through and that’s what we did.”

The name Zoe Heimer might need to be highlighted in the history books, she scored twice in the Class A Championship, including the biggest in Dodge County history.

“Right as I saw it cross the line, I went up right to the bench,” Heimer explained. “‘Gundy, you got to a replay, I know for a fact, I swear on everything I saw that puck go in.'”

Even if she was the only one who knew.

“I didn’t see it, I saw nothing — I saw nothing but Warroad bodies on the goalie,” teammate Nora Carstensen said. “And I was just like, ‘Let’s just take Zoe’s word for it and she was right, I guess.”

“People are going to take us seriously now, it’s a big thing,” Heimer noted. “We won the state title, I think just having us be known after this is just awesome to think about.”

Now with their names etched in history forever, the Dodge County Wildcats and Zoe Heimer will always be legendary.

“It’s painted on there, we just always think about that. Like, I mean, now that you say we are really legendary, we just won the state championship, it feels honestly just great, feels great.”