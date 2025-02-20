Prep of the Week: The Hemann Sisters

(ABC 6 News) — Claiming a state title for wrestling in Iowa is no small feat, even getting to the final is tough.

Tough would be a great way to describe Gable Hemann of Osage.

Three straight years finishing as a runner-up, and as a senior in her final attempt, she got it done.

“It was very rewarding and definitely feels good to achieve my ultimate goal,” Hemann said. A state title in her senior season, made even sweeter by a special teammate.

“I knew I wanted to go out with a bang and getting to do it with my sister was even cooler,” Hemann added. Gable’s sister Ainsley — just a freshman — left Coralville with a state title of her own.

“It’s something that no one gets to experience. Not many people get to experience that and to know that we get to is just something so different,” Ainsley reflected.

And watching from the sidelines, right there, every step of the way, another Hemann, their father, Nick.

“It was a special night, one that we won’t forget, and something that was a pretty cool experience as a father, but as a coach as well,” Nick gushed.

Gable, Ainsley and Nick, all Hemanns and all champions.

“Just the feelings, there’s so many and there’s just like, it’s so indescribable,” Ainsley said.

“Right after she got off the podium and came and hugged me and said, ‘We did it,'” Gable recounted. “And me and my dad and her kind of got to celebrate together,”

“Definitely something that I don’t know if I’ve really let process yet how special it really was,” Nick admitted. “But I know someday we’re going to look back at it and tell a lot of stories about it.”

Whether those stories are told around the dinner table or the Osage wrestling room, the Hemann family legacy will live in history forever.