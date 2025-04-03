Prep of the Week: Syndy Klar

(ABC 6 News) — One no-hitter is tough to do as is, but four of them in one season?

That’s what separates Sydney Klar from the rest of the herd.

“The first time that it happened, I was pretty stoked,” the Tigers junior recounted. “But I knew that I had more in me, I had more to go. But I was still pretty shocked the other times that I had it. Because we were still going up against some tough teams.”

So, how does one transition from that sophomore spring into this junior campaign? 15 strikeouts in the season opener is a start.

“I’ve been just trying to ramp up my number of pitches,’ Klar continued. “The pitches that I have been working on and just trying to get the solid — the ones that I already have down and adding a couple.”

“She wants it and when she goes on that mound you can tell she wants it,” head coach Krystal Peterson added. “And she does a fantastic job of just leading the team and knowing what she has to do to get it done.”

Klar is also dangerous at the plate, batting a .382 in 2024. She’ll make you pay, no matter what part of the diamond you’re on.

“I’ve been working out season ever since the season got done,” Klar said. “So, just having that confidence that I know what I’m doing and then just to attack the ball just go after it every time.”

Rising expectations come with the territory, not that Klar is afraid of them. Even with her success, she gives it back to her teammates. They have her back, she has theirs as she puts the K in Klar.

“I’ve really worked on my attitude a lot, so just factoring that into my pitching overall,” Klar noted. “It’s really given me just a solid ground to know that I have a great support system behind me.”

“The team trusts her fully and they let her do her thing and they are behind her a hundred percent,” Peterson concluded.