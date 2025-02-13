Prep of the Week: Pierce Petersohn

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — When the Petersohn name comes up in Dodge Center, chances are it’s because someone is balling out.

Case in point, that’s precisely what Pierce Petersohn is doing.

“We were actually down most of the game and stuff,” Petersohn said of his game against JWP on January 9. “I don’t know, once I got the record, everyone’s kind of super excited and stuff and then I think we just didn’t look back and kept on scoring and got the win so it was super cool for that.”

It was that game against JWP where the all-time scoring record became Petersohn’s record. The overtime victory resulted in 1,440 career points, adding five more by the end of the night.

But ever the selfless student, Petersohn is content with a Cobra W during gameday.

“At the end of the day, people look at if your team is winning or if they’re not winning,” Petersohn added. “So, I mean, just trying to get the win every game, so, it’s pretty much all I’ve been focusing on.”

He takes his mechanics seriously, from utilizing his wingspan on defense to his 3-point range.

“Just having more efficiency and scoring just – say, free throws for example,” Petersohn continued. “And just being more efficient with the basketball when I take shots.”

Even more impressive, he’s a multi-sport phenom with football and track in his repertoire. Plus, he’s got room for a 4.0 GPA.

“I happen to have him every day third hour for study hall and he’s always got his computer open and he’s taking notes or doing some type of homework,” head coach Zak Hanegraaf praised. “Getting done what he has to get done to get what he wants.”

It’s a wonder Petersohn can balance so much on his plate… Except to him of course. Because that is simply his standard. One that has ensured his name will be remembered for a long time on the hardwood.

“I think colleges see him being successful in more than one thing can – is a testament to how athletic he truly is,” Hanegraaf said.

“Just trying to get better as a basketball player and not get overconfident and stuff like that,” Petersohn stated. “So, always looking for the little things to improve on.”