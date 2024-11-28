Prep of the Week: Parker Wangen

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

Rarely can any high schooler say they’ve won two state championships in a row. Even rarer still is capping that off by owning several milestones.

He now owns multiple Tigers Football records including being the all-time leader in points with 520.

“It means a lot and it means that these younger generations will look up to this record and maybe try to beat it,” Wangen reflected.

“He holds eleven all-time records for our program which is wild to think,” head coach Garrett Mueller pointed out. “You know, when you talk about a complete football player, he is — I think — the standard for that in terms of the ways he can affect a football game.”

His passion for athletics appears limitless as he’s already transitioning into basketball, a program that also has state tournament talent.

“I mean, winning a state championship is sweet,” Wangen said. “It’s hard to lose the feeling you’re on. But then, being able to flip the switch is hard to go to basketball.”

Doing it all on defense, offense and special teams, Wangen’s proud of the mark he’s left and in true veteran fashion, he brought it back to his teammates.

“His impact is probably most felt in the way he made us feel, the relationships built,” Mueller continued.

“I think the biggest lesson I’ve learned is trusting your team, trusting your coaches, trusting everybody,” Wangen added.

Trusting in them to make the plays necessary, to become back-to-back state champs. History will know their names and will know how young men like Wangen helped make it happen.