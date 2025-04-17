Prep of the Week: Noah Dunlap

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Eight Austin Packers graduated from the baseball team last year.

So this season, Noah Dunlap has stepped up to the plate.

“I can’t say enough about Noah,” head coach Jacob Nelson said. “His bat is unreal right now. He is someone to watch out for.”

The Packers pitcher is a threat at the plate too, already matching last season’s total for hits in his first four games.

“I’d say definitely staying calm in the storm,” Dunlap spoke of his even-keeled demeanor. “If I can stay calm during games, I think I can perform at my highest.”

Batting right and pitching left, Dunlap gets it done on both sides from both sides.

“I think it was a little bit surreal,” Dunlap continued. “Because last year, I only had 12 K’s on the season. So, once I got going, it started rolling and just kept going.”

Case in point, 14 strikeouts in a complete game shutout kicking off the season versus Winona.

“You just expect it from him, honestly,” teammate Rob Lillis praised. “Every single time I know he’s throwing, I’m like a little bit relieved because I know he is going to bring his best.”

“He’s in the driver’s seat and right now, not a lot of people can hit him,” Coach Dunlap added.

While Dunlap stays calm at the wheel, the rest of the Packers can’t help but enjoy the ride.

“It actually keeps me calmer,” Lillis said. “‘Cause I know, hey, if he’s not mad about giving up one run, if he doesn’t get rattled like that, I shouldn’t either.”

Dunlap hopes to keep the emotions steady, but will allow some things to stay on the rise.

“Just keep it rolling through the season and keep the confidence up,” Dunlap noted.