Prep of the Week: Maddie Hendrickson

(ABC 6 News) — Scoring in volleyball and telling a joke both follow the same formula.

One cannot land the punchline… Without a set-up.

Thanks to Maddie Hendrickson, Alden-Conger Volleyball has killed it on the metaphorical stage. The Knights have relied upon her ability to rack up sets and convert them into points.

“I just try to work on improving every day, at least by one percent every day,” Hendrickson said. “Like, you know, something I can focus on. I just try to do my best and get it done.”

“If you ever notice her playing, she is all over the floor, whether she needs to be or not,” head coach Jolene Bute praised. “She does a phenomenal job of playing defense in the back row and knowing that defense always comes first.”

Hendrickson’s efforts culminated in eclipsing the 2,000-set mark this season. The senior capturing the milestone on September 17.

But what makes the moment special for Hendrickson is that she did it with family. Her cousins Ashley and Alyvia Newman were on the pass and kill during the process.

“It’s so fun playing with her,” Newman said of Hendrickson. “And I play with my sister too, and another cousin. So we have so much family on this team and it makes it so much more fun. Super fun.”

“Yeah, my cousin Ashley, she got me my 1,000th last year,” Hendrickson noted. “And then my 2,000th this year. So, it’s kind of cool.”

Adding improved reaction times and defensive skills, Hendrickson has become the captain the Knights need her to be. She may not always have the winning kill, but you can bank on her to be the one behind it.

“Just play your best,” Hendrickson concluded. “You don’t get to play for a long time. Like, it goes super fast, so just enjoy it all.”