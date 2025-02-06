Prep of the Week: Jessika Ausborn

(ABC 6 News) — The journey to the Iowa State Wrestling Tournament is a tough mountain to climb. But on the way to the top, there are moments, that make it all worth it.

Jessika Ausborn waited much longer than she wanted before punching her ticket to State.

“Honestly I’ve been working at this for four years,” Ausborn said. “I’ve had downfalls, I’ve had wins, I’ve had losses, I’ve had tears… But I had to remember why I’m here and why I want it so bad. If you have enough willpower, you can do anything you put your mind to.”

Down 13-3 in the final seconds of her Region 4 title match, she flipped the script and got the pin in the final round.

Four long years of work, culminating in just a few seconds.

“When I looked up and saw my coaches smiling and telling me what to do, I knew it was my moment,” Ausborn continued. “It’s the best feeling ever.”

“The way it ended was true Jessie fashion, it’s kind of what she has done all year,” head coach Christian Miller effused. “You can’t count her out, she is going to wrestle hard for six minutes. As long as she is on the mat, she is going to keep fighting.”

Having it happen this year specifically has an extra special meaning. The Vikings were a part of the North Central Trailblazers for the past two years. Now that Northwood-Kensett has its own team this season, Ausborn has become a new kind of trailblazer.

“All the people at school and all the little generations that hope to be like me one day, keep achieving goals,” Ausborn continued. “And you just do what you need to do to get the best.”

Hopefully, the best is yet to come.

Ausborn will begin the Class 1A 125-LB bracket as the #8 seed, facing #9 Michelene Sedam of CLGLR.