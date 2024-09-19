Prep of the Week: Isaiah Beale

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

Class 6A Football contains some of Minnesota’s fiercest and most battle-hardened prep teams. Good thing Mayo Football has a well-season Spartan.

“He’s a heck of an athlete,” head coach Donny Holcomb assessed. “it’s high school football so, as much as we can get him on the field, he’s ready to play.”

“Yeah, what I’m focusing more on is keep running more physical,” Beale said. “And just letting my shoulders stay lower and working on little things like that.”

Isaiah Beale has burst out of the gate and put the team on his back. He has a blistering 454 rush yards through the first three weeks. And his 9 touchdowns are tied with two other players for second-most in the entire state this season.

“Yeah, the line’s done a great job of opening some holes but at the same time, he’s been able to be fresh for most of those games,” Holcomb continued. “So, he comes out there when defenses are struggling and tired and he’s just to run all over in every direction.”

The fact that Beale’s on par with some of the best barely even registers with him. In fact, after scoring five times against Burnsville on August 30, Beale’s first thought was, ‘What did I do wrong tonight?’

“I was just more worried about the things I need to improve on than the things I did right,” Beale stated. “‘Cause I want to get better every day.”

“He’s always going to do what he needs to do,” teammate Calder Sheehan noted. “He’s always going to do what the team needs. He’s a great guy, you never know when he’s going to spark a big play, so…”

Gifted with drive and guided by humility, Beale’s the shield with which Spartan Football charges into battle. Paving the way to the house through a trip down Beale Street.

“Everything, just trying to go big, deep into the playoffs,” Beale concluded. “Play at the Vikings stadium, would be nice to play there. So we just need to keep working on the little things as a whole and keep on improving each week.”