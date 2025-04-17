Prep of the Week: Hunter VaDeer

(ABC 6 News) — There is an old saying in sports: Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.

But what about when someone does both? Hunter VaDeer was doing it all for Lyle-Pacelli before he had his driver’s license.

“He’s definitely a special player,” head coach Brock Meyer praised. “Even as a younger kid when he bought in, older kids start to buy in because they see that talent that he has and the ability he has.”

Buying in and letting everyone keep the change, he is taking the same role as those he looked up to when he shared the varsity diamond with them as a young kid.

“Stepping into that, we try to lead by example too,” VaDeer, a senior, said. “Not just for the good of the team but for other guys to look up to and work just as hard as us.”

Now, he has back-to-back state tournament trips with the Athletics and All-State honors at center field for the past two seasons.

“Hitting is a big part for me as well,” VaDeer continued. “I try to do what I can and provide run support for myself on the mound as well.”

And when VaDeer is in on the mound, it’s the same story if you don’t miss the fastball blowing by you.

“Depth is super big in baseball, especially pitching because of the pitch count and everything,” teammate Landon Meyer added. “We are not worried at all with the pitching we have. We know anybody, 1 through 9, can go compete and go win a game for us.”

Hunter’s GPA and batting average both begin with a 4, meaning he puts the work in, no matter the occasion.

“Took everything seriously whether it was practice, game, off the field, nutrition or lifting, everything was serious,” Landon said.

The senior begins his final season hoping the third time at State will be the charm.

“The next year, we went to State and last year, we went to State as well, and we are looking to make another run at it this year,” Meyer said.