Prep of the Week: Emily Olson

(ABC 6 News) — More than 50 batters are wishing they had more success against Emily Olson this season.

She came away with career strikeout number 200 earlier this week, adding that she has “been really working for it for a long time.”

Olson’s arm can also go the distance, pitching all nine innings of the KoMet win over Byron, helping them gain a second-straight conference title.*

“She wanted to win that game, she was going to do anything and everything she could to kind of will this team,” head coach Paul Mann noted. “‘You got my back, I got yours, let’s go get this.'”

When that mentality is at the heart of the diamond, it is easy to see it spill over to the rest of the team.

“I think till the end, everyone just kind of worked hard and put out all their effort onto that field,” Olson noted. “We always have a work-till-the-last-minute mentality, and I think that has really helped our team.”

But when Olson drops the glove and picks up the bat, the strikeouts all but disappear.

“She has only struck out one time in the 15 or 16 games she’s played in,” Coach Mann added. “So every at-bat, you know she is going to compete.”

While batting success can ease the pressure on her own pitching, Olson enjoys being a two-way threat for the other KoMets around her.

“Just getting a big hit, that stuff is really contagious on our team,” Olson said. “It brings a lot of energy, this team has got a lot of energy and a lot of positivity. Just seeing everything come together, I know this team is going to go really far this year.”

That energy will stay high as Olson and the KoMets look to add section champions to their name in the coming weeks.

NOTE: Officially, K-M Softball became co-champions of the HVL Conference.