Prep of the Week: Eli Ladu

(ABC 6 News) — Entering the 2023 season, the big question on the John Marshall Rockets was how would the team would respond after going winless in year one under head coach Kyle Riggott.

The team has performed much better in year two, with two impressive wins (44-0 North St. Paul, 29-26 Mankato East). Even in the Rockets’ losses, they have been competitive.

In every game, a constant standout has been junior wide receiver Eli Ladu, who through five games averages more than 117 all-purpose yards to go along with 6 touchdowns.

“Eli is a fun kid to coach,” Riggott said. “He brings a ton of juice.”

“He’s always smiling in the huddle,” Rockets junior Rylan McCreary-Kujawa said. “He’s always clapped up and hyped up every time a playcall is built for him. You always know when he’s going to make a play.”

Ladu is soft-spoken and says he rather speak with his actions on the field than his words. Joining him on the Rockets is his big brother Zechariah, or Zach, who he says pushes him on and off the field.

The duo come from a big family. There are 11 siblings and six play sports.

“Growing up [Eli’s energy and competitiveness] was always there,” Zach said. “We always competed in every little thing. Who had more touchdowns… Who’s team was winning, we competed over every little thing growing up but right now, we’re trying to build each other up.”

Both brothers admit they probably have larger Thanksgiving dinners than most in the Southeast Minnesota area.

“We combine with our cousins,” Eli said. “It’s a big, big, big feast, so it’s fun. I gain five pounds every time.”

No matter how much weight Eli gains on Thanksgiving or on any big feast, he manages to burn it off sooner than later with his game-breaking speed.

“I think the potential is in Eli’s hands,” Riggott said. “Which is an awesome thing to have. He has the keys. He’s going to go as far as he’s willing to go. As far as his skillset, I think he can play anywhere at any level. He’s still growing. His training age is young and so we’ll capitalize that and try to give him opportunity that he can to play at the next level.”