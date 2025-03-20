Prep of the Week: Elena Hartung

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Elena Hartung has multiple state tournament appearances and an all-State nomination in soccer.

But that’s not the only sport she has a leg up on the competition.

When her quick feet aren’t scoring goals on the soccer pitch, they are hurdling everyone on the track around it.

“Our saying last year was, ‘Be a goldfish.'” Hartung said. “And so that is what I took to State last year and my entire season.”

“She likes to work,” head coach Amy Northrop stated. “But more so she likes to get it right.”

Hartung returned to the State meet as a junior last year, with unfinished business on her mind.

“She really made a shift from, ‘Oh, no, what’s going to happen,'” Northrop continued. “To, ‘I’m going to go out there and get it.'”

Putting on a performance even a goldfish can’t forget, fifth in the 100 hurdles and second in the 300 hurdles plus a second school record.

“We didn’t get the records put up on our record board until just before the school year,” Hartung added. “And it didn’t hit me that I’m a school record holder until that happened, it’s amazing.”

As her senior track season begins, she will take on one final hurdle towards the top.

“This year my goal is to get state champion, and there are a lot of people who graduated last year,” Hartung said. “So, there is an even smaller gap for me to get there.”

The track season is still getting into the starting blocks, but Hartung is hitting the ground running.

“If you want to get better you have to put in the work, we are running and it’s your job to sprint,” Hartung concluded. “If you jog that’s fine but if you want to get better you have to sprint.”