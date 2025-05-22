Prep of the Week: Dylan Brumm

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — It doesn’t matter what sport, Dylan Brumm outruns the competition.

In the fall, he’s burning defensive backs on the football field, earning all-state honors.

And when the calendar flips to track season, he is still out in front.

A Top-5 finish in the State 200-meter dash a year ago, he’s now in his senior season; his improvement on the track begins just as the gun fires.

“‘Cause once I’m out of the blocks, I’m either too high or I stumble out of them,” Brumm said. “So, I’ve really been working on that.”

This time around, he exploded out of the blocks in the district meet and didn’t even stutter.

“He’s fun to watch, you know?” head coach Drew Clevinger added. “He gets the baton in the relay and things look pretty good for St. Ansgar.”

Case in point, he’s already in the very first event, the sprint medley.

“It was really nice after running the first event,” Brumm reflected. “Knowing I’d make it and the other events I’d run later in the day, I could take a deep breath and just run my race.”

Running his race means winning them, placing first in the 100m and of course, another blue ribbon in the 200m.

Giving him a shot at three different championships in Des Moines, a place he is now quite familiar with.

“Place winner as a freshman, down there as a sophomore and place winner as a junior,” Clevinger continued. “Certainly very experienced and the lights won’t be too bright for him.”

He already has a school record, now he’s hoping to grab a state title at the finish line of his senior season.

“(I) want to go there and just compete, whatever happens, happens.”