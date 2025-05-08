Prep of the Week: Colton Rich

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Golf is a relaxing sport, but it is also a mentally demanding one. You’re your own worst enemy and Colton Rich has had his fair share of that over the years.

“Last year, I would get not mad, but somewhat angry over a mediocre shot and I couldn’t erase that,” the senior reflected. “But now this year, I just erase keep going from the next.”

Now playing with poise, he has made the Mr. Minnesota Golf watchlist. His case reinforced by two invitational wins and consistently staying Top-5 every meet since.

“I wasn’t too sure about it. But then, some teachers told me that and then I looked it up,” Rich admitted.

He’s not afraid of landing near the trees or digging himself out with a wedge. But what he really takes to heart is how his teammates learn from him.

“Teaching that to younger kids saying, ‘Hey, you don’t have to swing a hundred percent every single time, it’s better to be straight than long,'” head coach Jake Waldman said. “Just being patient enough to play boring golf and that’s what the best golfers in the state do, they play a lot of boring golf.”

With three state tournament appearances under his belt, he’s not planning to miss a fourth. Rich has learned to trust his instincts and he has a feeling they’ll take him to the top this spring.

“It’s not how good your good golf is, it’s kind of how good your bad golf is,” Waldman continued. “And if your bad golf is saving pars or at worst a bogey, you’re going to end up — at the end of the day, going to put up a good score and that’s what he’s trusted himself doing.”

“You can be mad for five seconds, erase it and go to the next one,” Rich added. “Because you can always hit a couple of bad shots and still make a par. So, I always just think ahead and think quick and can do better.”