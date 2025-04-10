Prep of the Week: Claire Zweibohmer

(ABC 6 News) — The longer Claire Zweibohmer is on the track, the higher her chances of winning.

“I’m better at endurance, I would say,” the junior said.

The two-time state qualifier is at her best when she’s running. Breaking records while claiming first in the 1,500 and 3,000 at the North Iowa Indoor Championships on March 27.

“Tabbert told me — my coach — that I would probably be breaking the meet records because he told me that I could probably run faster than them,” Zweibohmer giggled.

“She came off the track after setting a meet record in two events and she still wasn’t satisfied,” girls head coach Bryan Tabbert noted.

The big question for Zweibohmer is what she can do next. She’s already eyeing her first Drake Relays appearance.

“I maybe hope to make it to (the) Drake Relays in the 3,000 and I hope to get in the top three again in the 3,000 at State,” Zweibohmer continued.

“She can definitely make it there,” senior teammate Shayla Greeley added. “With the progress she has alreay made especially as a junior, by senior year, for sure, I think she’ll be there.”

Zweibohmer has times to chase and records to set. Nothing else matters when it’s match day except the open air and the love of the race.

“I know her times coming into the meet and what she can do and yeah, I have total confidence in her to set those meet records,” Tabbert said.

“She’ll say she’s not going to do something cause she’s sore and whatnot,” Greeley laughed. “And then she’ll end up doing either way.”

“When I run, I just feel like I’m at peace and free,” Zweibohmer stated. “And I just get away from everyone and I’m just at peace in my mind.”