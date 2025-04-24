Prep of the Week: Chris Hilton

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — On the court, on the field or on the track, Chris Hilton puts up numbers.

“I’ve been working extra hard in practice this year, leaning on my guys to get me right in practice and just working together,” Hilton said of his teammates. “We all have the same goal here, so just been working with them to improve every day.”

It has certainly paid off for the Saints senior, over 40-foot marks in the triple jump and state-level times in both the 100 and 300 hurdles.

“Take it one hurdle at a time, always attacking, trying to speed up,” Hilton added.

Hilton was a state runner-up in his sophomore season, before injury cut his junior year short. Now in his senior season, he has a point to prove.

“That is what I think sets Chris apart,” boys head coach Eric Klein noted. “He treats the people around him like they are a human being and that quality is underrated today and that is what makes me the most proud.”

Hilton’s time in recovery allowed him to practice his best skill, building up others.

“You don’t always see talent paired with humility in this way,” Klein continued. “It allows him to continue to strive forward and set high goals. The way he goes about it brings others with him.”

Now, as the State meet starts to creep up, a State title is the last hurdle in his way.

“It’s really just locking in on the goal and what I want to do at the end of the season,” Hilton said. “Obviously, with the injury, it’s tough, but I’m excited.”