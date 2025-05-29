Prep of the Week: Carly Bronson

(ABC 6 News) — The Carly Bronson of five years ago was a much more timid golfer compared to today.

“Golf, physically and mentally, is really demanding,” Bronson admitted.

The Carly Bronson of now has focus, poise and keeps her scores cool in the 70s. Her efforts have culminated in her being named Gopher Conference Player of the Year.

“The older you get in golf, the more you understand what it takes to reach that higher level,” head coach Kevin Bronson, Carly’s father, said. “You know, it’s a matter of hoping you get there versus knowing you belong there.”

“I mean, I’ve had a few up and downs, but I am pleasantly surprised with the way I’ve played during conference and just how it’s gone this year,” Carly added.

On top of that, she captured her fifth consecutive state berth on Wednesday. Beating the Hayfield record of four, held by her brother, Keegan.

“That’s the biggest thing for her and her competitive nature,” Kevin continued. “She wants to — She doesn’t just want to win, she’ll kind of make you feel silly.”

A competitive nature that has been nurtured through having the head coach as her father.

“I really enjoy having my dad as my coach,” Carly affirmed. “He’s really hard on me and I think that’s what makes me the better golfer, the best that I can be.”

Finishing seventh at state last spring has only left Carly itching for more. At her rate, a state title could be in reach. Whether this year or the next, Carly Bronson is willing success into existence.

Because she learned to act like success first.

“Being confident that I’ve put the work in and I just need to finish and go throughout my round,” Carly said. “Being confident with that really helps mentally.”