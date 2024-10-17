Prep of The Week: Caisen Thome

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — To many he is Caisen Thome, spend some time around Komets Football, you will here the name “Champ”

“So champ is actually my middle name. My dad named me after Champ Bailey. Uh He was a big fan back in the day. My dad played DB. It was actually supposed to be my first name, but my mom when my mom wouldn’t let it happen. So, um I got as my middle name and yes sir, I kind of caught on”

The name isn’t the only thing that stuck. Caisen did too, right in the starting lineup ever since his freshman year, on both sides of the ball.

“first started back in his ninth grade year. He’s a coroner for us. And so, and, and then he elevated into another position and just like on offense, he was a quarterback and he learned to be more of a runner and then became found at home as a wing back”

Getting back on the field this year, had a different challenge than others.

“He struggled with an injury last season, um, and stuff and then he had to have a res surgery. And so I can’t imagine the stress that he went through going into his senior year because he, he actually had the surgery performed twice on him.”

It has not slowed him down one bit, big plays on both sides of the ball; Offense or defense he finds the endzone. With multiple pick sixes on the season.

“having guys that are able to make plays on defense and when you’re able to score on defense, I mean, it’s huge with momentum and everything. It’s definitely huge”

Scoring may be fun, but Caisen wants to truly become “Champ” in more ways than one.

“It is what it is, honestly, it’s a team game, right? All I want is to win. So if that’s what it is and, you know, like they take me out of the game as much as they can and they do that. That’s all right because, um, my angle at the end of the day is I want to win and, and it’s a team game and that’s what’s most important to me”