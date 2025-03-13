Prep of the Week: Brent Dahl

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — If any of the Austin Packers were to bring home a state title, this team knew it had to be Brent Dahl.

“It’s just me and the water at that point,” Dahl noted.

The Packers junior catapulted himself into the top spot on the podium, winning the 100-yard backstroke in the Class A Championships.

“I can remember pretty much the entire race,” Dahl recounted. “Especially off that last wall, just underwatering to halfway and trying to bring it home.”

“I thought he would never — Brent would never be able to keep up with that,” teammate Hunter Peters added. “But (Josh) Kraby ended up not opening quite as fast and Brent opened even faster.”

The big man swam in just under 50 seconds, a major feat without question. However, when you do a full practice twice a day on your own, you’re just reaping the rewards.

“I guess I wasn’t expecting under 50 seconds, I guess I was expecting 50-point something,” teammate Noah Holt said. “But, I wasn’t expecting it, but, I still wasn’t surprised.”

“I would say I was pretty confident, I mean with the times that I put up in the offseason and early season, I knew that I had a chance at winning State,” Dahl continued. “Didn’t think of it as an actual reality until I would say State finals when I touched that wall.”

Dahl’s commitment to his craft has made even the hardest events look like he’s coasting. Of course, he’s done anything but. Instead, he’s the trendsetter, becoming the top fish in a pond filled with plenty.

“I won’t lie, everyone gets tired, but he’ll get tired and he’ll just keep going anyways, he doesn’t care,” Peters praised.

“I feel if I can get another school record in one or two events, that’ll really leave a big mark on the program, especially in the future,” Dahl concluded.