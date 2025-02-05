Pine Island’s M.J. Wagenson to receive Marie Berg Education award

Jose Solis KAALTV

(ABC 6 News) — Pine Island’s M.J. Wagenson will be the recipient of the Marie Berg Education Award on Wednesday as part of National Girls & Women in Sport Day — Minnesota. Wagenson has been an MSHSL official for decades and also serves as an instructor at RCTC.

