Pine Island’s M.J. Wagenson to receive Marie Berg Education award

(ABC 6 News) — Pine Island’s M.J. Wagenson will be the recipient of the Marie Berg Education Award on Wednesday as part of National Girls & Women in Sport Day — Minnesota. Wagenson has been an MSHSL official for decades and also serves as an instructor at RCTC.

For the full release by Rochester Community and Technical College click here.