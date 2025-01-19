Pine Island Panthers Girls Classic

By KAALTV

(ABC 6 News) — Highlights from the Pine Island Panthers Girls Classic.

Champions From Local Schools

  • 90 A- Mckinley Blanchard, Triton
  • 100 A- Adriana Kunz, Triton
  • 118 D- Sil Mathre, Byron
  • 124 A- Lauren Elsmore, Pine Island
  • 124 B- Mallory Mohlke, Pine Island
  • 130 D- Toluca Tellaeche-Ramirez, Pine Island
  • 136 B- Lydia Warmkkagathje, St. Charles
  • 155 C- Xanthippi Malagardi, Pine Island
  • 170 C- Leah York, St. Charles
  • 190 A- Olivia Martinez, Mayo
  • 235 A- Madi Hamilton, Byron