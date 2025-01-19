Pine Island Panthers Girls Classic
(ABC 6 News) — Highlights from the Pine Island Panthers Girls Classic.
Champions From Local Schools
- 90 A- Mckinley Blanchard, Triton
- 100 A- Adriana Kunz, Triton
- 118 D- Sil Mathre, Byron
- 124 A- Lauren Elsmore, Pine Island
- 124 B- Mallory Mohlke, Pine Island
- 130 D- Toluca Tellaeche-Ramirez, Pine Island
- 136 B- Lydia Warmkkagathje, St. Charles
- 155 C- Xanthippi Malagardi, Pine Island
- 170 C- Leah York, St. Charles
- 190 A- Olivia Martinez, Mayo
- 235 A- Madi Hamilton, Byron