Packers Complete Comeback with Walk-Off Win

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — High school baseball highlights from the matchup between Byron and Austin.

Byron would open the game with four runs in the top of the first inning, but would not find the scoreboard again.

Meanwhile Austin would rally and eventually earn the walk-off victory with an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning.