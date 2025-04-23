Northwood-Kensett wants volunteers for first Athletics Hall of Famer committee

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Northwood-Kensett High School is looking for volunteers to join its Athletics Hall of Fame committee as it plans its first Hall of Fame class.

The school hopes to have a committee by early June and the inaugural Hall of Fame class between the fall and winter sports seasons. A form has been attached below.