NIACC Softball Falls In Regional Championship

The major local, regional and national news events, sports, weather conditions and traffic are examined and reported by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) — NJCAA Softball highlights from the Region 11-A Championship game between NIACC and DMACC.

The Trojans would need to beat the Bears twice in order to take the crown, however they could not manage the first one.

The Bears repeat as region champions, once again over the Trojans. NIACC’s only two losses of the tournament come at the hands of the eventual champions. DMACC earns the automatic bid into the national tournament and NIACC hopes to earn one of the at-large bids.