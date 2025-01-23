Zuniga leads NJIT against Vermont after 20-point game

Vermont Catamounts (9-10, 4-1 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (6-12, 3-2 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT takes on Vermont after Alejandra Zuniga scored 20 points in NJIT’s 70-48 loss to the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Highlanders have gone 3-5 at home. NJIT is ninth in the America East at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 66.2 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

The Catamounts have gone 4-1 against America East opponents. Vermont ranks third in the America East shooting 33.2% from 3-point range.

NJIT is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 41.1% Vermont allows to opponents. Vermont averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game NJIT allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zuniga is averaging 18.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Highlanders. Olivia Kulyk is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

Keira Hanson averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc. Anna Olson is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 64.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 64.2 points, 28.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.