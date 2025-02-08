Zingaro and Montana host Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (18-6, 9-2 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (10-12, 6-5 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana hosts Northern Arizona after Izzi Zingaro scored 21 points in Montana’s 70-64 victory over the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Grizzlies have gone 7-4 at home. Montana allows 67.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.3 points per game.

The Lumberjacks are 9-2 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Arizona ranks second in the Big Sky with 27.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Sophie Glancey averaging 6.2.

Montana is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 40.9% Northern Arizona allows to opponents. Northern Arizona has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Montana have averaged.

The Grizzlies and Lumberjacks face off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mack Konig is averaging 10.1 points and 5.1 assists for the Grizzlies. Tyler McCliment-Call is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Glancey is averaging 17.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Lumberjacks. Taylor Feldman is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 63.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 8-2, averaging 78.5 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.