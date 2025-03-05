Zimmerman and Quinnipiac host Mount St. Mary’s

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (18-11, 11-7 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (18-11, 14-4 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac faces Mount St. Mary’s after Jaden Zimmerman scored 22 points in Quinnipiac’s 73-63 loss to the Merrimack Warriors.

The Bobcats have gone 11-2 at home. Quinnipiac averages 73.6 points while outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Mountaineers are 11-7 against MAAC opponents. Mount St. Mary’s is 4-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Quinnipiac scores 73.6 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 71.7 Mount St. Mary’s gives up. Mount St. Mary’s averages 71.7 points per game, 0.7 more than the 71.0 Quinnipiac gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savion Lewis is averaging 5.3 points, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bobcats. Amarri Monroe is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games.

Dola Adebayo is averaging 12.9 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Carmelo Pacheco is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.