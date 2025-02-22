Zilinskas leads IU Indianapolis against Northern Kentucky after 28-point performance

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (9-19, 5-12 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (13-15, 8-9 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis plays Northern Kentucky after Paul Zilinskas scored 28 points in IU Indianapolis’ 80-71 victory over the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Norse have gone 9-6 in home games. Northern Kentucky is fifth in the Horizon League in team defense, giving up 71.9 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

The Jaguars are 5-12 in conference games. IU Indianapolis is eighth in the Horizon League with 13.5 assists per game led by Alec Millender averaging 3.6.

Northern Kentucky is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 46.5% IU Indianapolis allows to opponents. IU Indianapolis averages 74.7 points per game, 2.8 more than the 71.9 Northern Kentucky gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Robinson is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Norse. Josh Dilling is averaging 13.2 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Zilinskas averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 18.0 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Jarvis Walker is averaging 14.6 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 26.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.