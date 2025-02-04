Ziegler leads Saint Joseph’s (PA) against Saint Louis after 20-point game

Saint Louis Billikens (9-14, 3-7 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (18-4, 9-2 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) faces Saint Louis after Laura Ziegler scored 20 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 57-42 win against the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Hawks have gone 9-2 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is the best team in the A-10 in team defense, giving up 54.8 points while holding opponents to 37.3% shooting.

The Billikens have gone 3-7 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis has a 4-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Saint Louis has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Saint Louis has shot at a 38.6% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points greater than the 37.3% shooting opponents of Saint Joseph’s (PA) have averaged.

The Hawks and Billikens meet Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ziegler is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 11.9 rebounds for the Hawks. Mackenzie Smith is averaging 12.3 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Peyton Kennedy is averaging 12.7 points for the Billikens. Kennedy Calhoun is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 8-2, averaging 67.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.4 points per game.

Billikens: 3-7, averaging 61.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.