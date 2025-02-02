Zelaya leads UNC Wilmington against Stony Brook after 22-point game

Stony Brook Seawolves (10-10, 5-4 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (11-10, 5-3 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington hosts Stony Brook after Alexandra Zelaya scored 22 points in UNC Wilmington’s 70-67 victory over the Hofstra Pride.

The Seahawks have gone 6-4 in home games. UNC Wilmington leads the CAA with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Zelaya averaging 7.6.

The Seawolves are 5-4 in CAA play. Stony Brook gives up 60.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.4 points per game.

UNC Wilmington is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 39.2% Stony Brook allows to opponents. Stony Brook’s 38.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than UNC Wilmington has allowed to its opponents (41.4%).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Henderson is scoring 11.7 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Seahawks. Zelaya is averaging 12.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the past 10 games.

Zaida Gonzalez is scoring 16.6 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Seawolves. Breauna Ware is averaging 12.7 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 63.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Seawolves: 6-4, averaging 62.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.