Zelaya leads UNC Wilmington against N.C. A&T after 23-point game

North Carolina A&T Aggies (16-9, 12-2 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (13-14, 7-7 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington takes on N.C. A&T after Alexandra Zelaya scored 23 points in UNC Wilmington’s 72-63 win against the Towson Tigers.

The Seahawks are 7-6 in home games. UNC Wilmington ranks fifth in the CAA with 28.9 points per game in the paint led by Isis Fitch averaging 4.0.

The Aggies are 12-2 in CAA play. N.C. A&T scores 63.2 points and has outscored opponents by 9.4 points per game.

UNC Wilmington averages 64.8 points, 11.0 more per game than the 53.8 N.C. A&T gives up. N.C. A&T averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than UNC Wilmington gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zelaya is shooting 40.2% and averaging 12.4 points for the Seahawks. Evan Miller is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jordyn Dorsey is shooting 38.4% and averaging 15.7 points for the Aggies. Ajia James is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 66.3 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

