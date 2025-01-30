Zeigler, Saint Peter’s Peacocks take on the Rider Broncs

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-9, 2-6 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (7-13, 3-6 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TJ Weeks Jr. and Rider host Armoni Zeigler and Saint Peter’s in MAAC action Friday.

The Broncs have gone 1-5 in home games. Rider is fifth in the MAAC with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Tariq Ingraham averaging 2.9.

The Peacocks have gone 2-6 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s averages 65.1 points and has outscored opponents by 2.0 points per game.

Rider’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Saint Peter’s allows. Saint Peter’s 40.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points lower than Rider has allowed to its opponents (46.2%).

The Broncs and Peacocks meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Weeks is scoring 13.1 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Broncs. Jay Alvarez is averaging 14.8 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the past 10 games.

Marcus Randolph is averaging 14.3 points for the Peacocks. Bryce Eaton is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Peacocks: 4-6, averaging 58.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.