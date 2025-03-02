Zeigler and the Saint Peter’s Peacocks visit conference foe Marist

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (10-15, 5-12 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (20-6, 13-4 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Foxes -3.5; over/under is 124.5

BOTTOM LINE: Josh Pascarelli and Marist host Armoni Zeigler and Saint Peter’s in MAAC play Sunday.

The Red Foxes have gone 11-2 in home games. Marist is third in the MAAC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaden Daughtry averaging 4.5.

The Peacocks are 5-12 in conference matchups. Saint Peter’s has a 3-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Marist makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Saint Peter’s has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Saint Peter’s averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Marist allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascarelli is averaging 16.6 points for the Red Foxes. Travis Roberts is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Marcus Randolph is averaging 14.5 points for the Peacocks. Bryce Eaton is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 7-3, averaging 66.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Peacocks: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.