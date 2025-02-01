Zeigler and the Saint Peter’s Peacocks host conference foe Mount St. Mary’s

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (12-9, 5-5 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-10, 2-7 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAAC foes Saint Peter’s and Mount St. Mary’s meet on Sunday.

The Peacocks have gone 2-4 in home games. Saint Peter’s is 2-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Mountaineers are 5-5 in conference play. Mount St. Mary’s is 2-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Saint Peter’s is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 42.3% Mount St. Mary’s allows to opponents. Mount St. Mary’s averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Saint Peter’s gives up.

The Peacocks and Mountaineers face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Eaton is averaging 9.6 points for the Peacocks. Marcus Randolph is averaging 13.2 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 30.4% over the last 10 games.

Jedy Cordilia is averaging 9.4 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Dola Adebayo is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 3-7, averaging 58.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

