Youngstown State visits Detroit Mercy after Farmer’s 25-point showing

Youngstown State Penguins (15-10, 9-5 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (8-17, 4-10 Horizon League)

Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -8; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State visits Detroit Mercy after EJ Farmer scored 25 points in Youngstown State’s 84-75 win against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Titans are 6-4 in home games. Detroit Mercy ranks seventh in the Horizon League at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 73.2 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

The Penguins have gone 9-5 against Horizon League opponents. Youngstown State is 6-8 against opponents with a winning record.

Detroit Mercy’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Youngstown State allows. Youngstown State has shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Detroit Mercy have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Nadeau averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Orlando Lovejoy is averaging 15.9 points, 3.9 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

Farmer is shooting 42.4% and averaging 15.4 points for the Penguins. Juwan Maxey is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 3-7, averaging 61.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Penguins: 5-5, averaging 79.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.