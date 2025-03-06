Youngstown State takes on Purdue Fort Wayne in Horizon League Tournament

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (19-12, 12-8 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (19-12, 13-7 Horizon League)

Youngstown, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -1.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State and Purdue Fort Wayne square off in the Horizon League Tournament.

The Penguins have gone 13-7 against Horizon League teams, with a 6-5 record in non-conference play. Youngstown State is 8-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Mastodons’ record in Horizon League action is 12-8. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks second in the Horizon League scoring 34.8 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Jackson averaging 12.0.

Youngstown State is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 46.5% Purdue Fort Wayne allows to opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne scores 9.1 more points per game (81.2) than Youngstown State allows to opponents (72.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: EJ Farmer is shooting 41.3% and averaging 15.0 points for the Penguins. Juwan Maxey is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rasheed Bello is shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, while averaging 16.3 points, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals. Jackson is shooting 43.2% and averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-3, averaging 84.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Mastodons: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 27.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

