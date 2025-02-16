Youngstown State plays Cleveland State after Galette’s 21-point performance

Youngstown State Penguins (17-10, 11-5 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (18-8, 12-3 Horizon League)

Cleveland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State visits Cleveland State after Nico Galette scored 21 points in Youngstown State’s 93-71 victory against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Vikings have gone 12-3 in home games. Cleveland State averages 73.8 points and has outscored opponents by 8.6 points per game.

The Penguins are 11-5 in Horizon League play. Youngstown State ranks fourth in the Horizon League with 14.0 assists per game led by Galette averaging 3.0.

Cleveland State averages 73.8 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 71.4 Youngstown State allows. Youngstown State averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Cleveland State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tevin Smith is averaging 14 points for the Vikings. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games.

EJ Farmer is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Penguins. Juwan Maxey is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 8-2, averaging 73.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Penguins: 6-4, averaging 82.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.