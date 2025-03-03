Young leads Virginia Tech against North Carolina after 26-point outing

North Carolina Tar Heels (19-11, 12-6 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (13-16, 8-10 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts North Carolina after Jaydon Young scored 26 points in Virginia Tech’s 101-95 overtime victory over the Syracuse Orange.

The Hokies have gone 8-8 in home games. Virginia Tech gives up 72.5 points and has been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

The Tar Heels have gone 12-6 against ACC opponents. North Carolina is sixth in the ACC with 14.6 assists per game led by Elliot Cadeau averaging 5.9.

Virginia Tech is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 43.5% North Carolina allows to opponents. North Carolina scores 9.3 more points per game (81.8) than Virginia Tech allows to opponents (72.5).

The Hokies and Tar Heels square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Rechsteiner is averaging 6.7 points for the Hokies. Toibu Lawal is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

RJ Davis is shooting 39.7% and averaging 17.2 points for the Tar Heels. Seth Trimble is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 82.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.