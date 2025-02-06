Young leads Murray State against UIC after 39-point showing

Murray State Racers (14-5, 8-2 MVC) at UIC Flames (8-11, 5-5 MVC)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State visits UIC after Katelyn Young scored 39 points in Murray State’s 96-89 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Flames have gone 5-4 at home. UIC has a 4-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Racers have gone 8-2 against MVC opponents. Murray State is fourth in the MVC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Ava Learn averaging 3.1.

UIC’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Murray State allows. Murray State averages 24.3 more points per game (88.8) than UIC gives up (64.5).

The Flames and Racers face off Friday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Krystyna Ellew is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 7.8 points. Makiyah Williams is averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games.

Young is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Racers. Haven Ford is averaging 14.5 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-5, averaging 61.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Racers: 8-2, averaging 87.6 points, 36.5 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

