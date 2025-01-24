Young leads Murray State against Indiana State after 26-point game

Indiana State Sycamores (3-14, 1-5 MVC) at Murray State Racers (12-4, 6-1 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State hosts Indiana State after Katelyn Young scored 26 points in Murray State’s 81-59 win against the Drake Bulldogs.

The Racers have gone 6-1 at home. Murray State is 4-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Sycamores are 1-5 against conference opponents. Indiana State is ninth in the MVC scoring 63.8 points per game and is shooting 37.0%.

Murray State scores 87.3 points, 12.9 more per game than the 74.4 Indiana State allows. Indiana State averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Murray State gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haven Ford is averaging 16.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.4 steals for the Racers. Young is averaging 18.6 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the last 10 games.

Keslyn Secrist is averaging 13.1 points for the Sycamores. Bella Finnegan is averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 8-2, averaging 87.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Sycamores: 1-9, averaging 66.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.