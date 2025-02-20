Young leads Murray State against Bradley after 30-point game

Murray State Racers (16-7, 10-4 MVC) at Bradley Braves (10-15, 4-10 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State takes on Bradley after Katelyn Young scored 30 points in Murray State’s 96-91 win against the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Braves are 6-4 in home games. Bradley is 5-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.8 turnovers per game.

The Racers have gone 10-4 against MVC opponents. Murray State scores 87.7 points and has outscored opponents by 13.4 points per game.

Bradley’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Murray State gives up. Murray State averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.8 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Bradley allows.

The Braves and Racers face off Thursday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soleil Barnes is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Braves. Tamia Perryman is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Young is scoring 21.2 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Racers. Ava Learn is averaging 15.2 points and 10.3 rebounds while shooting 57.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 2-8, averaging 53.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Racers: 7-3, averaging 86.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.