Yespes, McNeese Cowgirls square off against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders

McNeese Cowgirls (7-12, 2-6 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (10-9, 2-6 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mireia Yespes and McNeese visit Paige Allen and Texas A&M-CC in Southland action.

The Islanders are 4-5 on their home court. Texas A&M-CC averages 62.7 points while outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Cowgirls are 2-6 against Southland opponents. McNeese is the Southland leader with 35.9 rebounds per game led by Yespes averaging 7.5.

Texas A&M-CC’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game McNeese gives up. McNeese has shot at a 38.0% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 34.2% shooting opponents of Texas A&M-CC have averaged.

The Islanders and Cowgirls face off Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mireia Aguado is scoring 11.5 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Islanders. Allen is averaging 10.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Kyla Davis averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowgirls, scoring 6.4 points while shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc. Paris Guillory is averaging 15.2 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-5, averaging 61.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Cowgirls: 2-8, averaging 54.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 33.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

